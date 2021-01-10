PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PREKF opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.