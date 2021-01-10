Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.83 ($76.27).

Get Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) alerts:

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) stock opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 52 week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a current ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.14 and a 200-day moving average of €52.71.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.