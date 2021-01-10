Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock opened at C$37.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pollard Banknote Limited has a one year low of C$12.06 and a one year high of C$38.00. The stock has a market cap of C$962.12 million and a PE ratio of 37.53.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $663,816.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.