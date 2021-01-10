Polkadot Hits Market Cap of $8.60 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $8.60 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,032,467,828 coins and its circulating supply is 909,108,611 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars.

