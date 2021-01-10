PlayGame Market Capitalization Reaches $51,097.11 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a market cap of $51,097.11 and approximately $1,972.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.