Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $126.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pixelworks by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pixelworks by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

