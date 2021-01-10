Piper Sandler Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $28.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.66.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 50.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.