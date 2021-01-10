Piper Sandler Boosts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $18.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $311.86 million, a P/E ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $34,000. Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 107,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.