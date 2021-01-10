Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Pinterest stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,534,465.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,465.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,780,325 shares of company stock valued at $173,089,596 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

