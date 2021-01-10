Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Gap Down to $1.11

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.03. Pintec Technology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 5,913 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pintec Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.