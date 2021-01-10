Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PING. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.82.

NYSE:PING opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -426.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

