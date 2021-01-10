Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 1,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited operates an Internet healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

