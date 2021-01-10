Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.87

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 6400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The company has a market cap of C$15.01 million and a P/E ratio of -18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.26.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

