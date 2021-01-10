Pi Financial Boosts Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$2.45

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.65 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$245.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

