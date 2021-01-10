Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $315,420.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

