Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $315,420.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.