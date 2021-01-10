Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.