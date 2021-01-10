Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $39.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.