PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.51

Shares of PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.50. PFB Co. (PFB.TO) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 6,923 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on PFB Co. (PFB.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$152.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PFB Co. will post 2.4399999 EPS for the current year.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

