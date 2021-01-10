Peyto Exploration & Development’s (PEYUF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

