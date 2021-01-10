Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.51 ($25.31).

UG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

UG traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.08 ($25.98). The company had a trading volume of 5,790,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.78. Peugeot S.A. has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

