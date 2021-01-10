Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSNL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

PSNL stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 81,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $2,218,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,511 shares of company stock worth $14,893,418. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

