Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Perrigo stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

