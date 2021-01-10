PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $21.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.16 billion and the lowest is $21.88 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $20.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $69.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $70.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.18. 4,312,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

