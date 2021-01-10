Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEBO. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 51.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

