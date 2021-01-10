Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $74,962.42 and approximately $4,284.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 188.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,190,837 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.