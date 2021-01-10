PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,971 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,041. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

