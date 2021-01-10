Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

