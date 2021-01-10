PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of PDCE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

