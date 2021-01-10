Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $13.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $280.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $286.37. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

