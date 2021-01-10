Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits Market Cap of $78,493.41

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Paparazzi token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 134.1% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $78,493.41 and $509,966.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.