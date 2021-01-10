Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at MKM Partners

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.76.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.06, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Papa John’s International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

