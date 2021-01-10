Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.39

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.39 and traded as high as $26.30. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 2,478,976 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.39.

About Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

