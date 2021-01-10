Pakcoin (PAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $794,816.67 and $72.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 481.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

