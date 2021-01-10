PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $4.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $16.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $21.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

PCAR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. 1,267,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $32,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after acquiring an additional 348,630 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.