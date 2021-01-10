P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of PTSI opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.57 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $58.62.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.64. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

