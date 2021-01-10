Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $578.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 690,604 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 575,162 shares in the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter worth $3,539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.