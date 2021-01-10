Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) stock opened at C$21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

