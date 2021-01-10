Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 6.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.64. Approximately 3,462,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,176,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

A number of analysts have commented on OSTK shares. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after acquiring an additional 728,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $8,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 818.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 295,695 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.