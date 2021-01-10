Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) (LON:CAPE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $363.07

Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) (LON:CAPE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.07 and traded as high as $371.95. Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) shares last traded at $371.95, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 363.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.93.

