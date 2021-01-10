ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $20,633,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ORIX by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ORIX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $741,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

