Orient Walt Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00655089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00242662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013715 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,478,050 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.