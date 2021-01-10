Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Organogenesis stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.33. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

