OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (OGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million.

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.63.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

