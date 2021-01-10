OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $2.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $113,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

