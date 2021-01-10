Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WING. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $146.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.50. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

