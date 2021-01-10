Oppenheimer Downgrades The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.87.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

