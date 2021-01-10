Oppenheimer Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

CAKE stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.