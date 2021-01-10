OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

OSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

