Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 9.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 5.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
