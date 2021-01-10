Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

